MJ Daffue hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Andrew Landry, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Daffue had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Daffue hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daffue's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Daffue had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 eighth green, Daffue suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Daffue at 1 under for the round.