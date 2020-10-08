-
Michael Kim putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Michael Kim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Michael Kim got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 94 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 14th, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Kim hit his 211 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
