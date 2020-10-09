In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 13th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Michael Gligic hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Gligic's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Gligic hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.