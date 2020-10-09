In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Max Homa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 135th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Max Homa's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Homa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.

Homa tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Homa to 4 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Homa chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 over for the round.