Maverick McNealy shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 127th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the par-4 11th, McNealy's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to even-par for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, McNealy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
