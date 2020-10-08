-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Wolff spins approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 132-yard approach on the back of the green and spins his ball back to within 15 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 25th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Matthew Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wolff had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wolff's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 354 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
