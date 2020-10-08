  • Matthew Wolff putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matthew Wolff lands his 132-yard approach on the back of the green and spins his ball back to within 15 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
