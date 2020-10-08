-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.
