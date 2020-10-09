-
7-over 78 by Matt Wilson in first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Wilson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Wilson finished his day in 144th at 7 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Wilson got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Wilson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilson to 2 over for the round.
