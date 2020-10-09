-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Matt Kuchar in the first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar lands his 176-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Matt Kuchar hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kuchar finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Matt Kuchar hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
