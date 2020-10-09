-
-
Matt Jones shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Matt Jones hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a 261 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Jones chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 2 under for the round.
At the 492-yard par-4 third, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.