Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Trainer had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer's tee shot went 306 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 41 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Trainer to 4 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
