In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Laird's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Laird went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Laird's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 4 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Laird hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Laird hit his 202 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Laird to 7 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Laird's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.