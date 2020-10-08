-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hubbard had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
