In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

List got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th List hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.