In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Donald finished his round tied for 80th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Luke Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th. This moved Luke Donald to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Donald to 2 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Donald's 177 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Donald chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.