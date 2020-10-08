-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 12th at 6 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Oosthuizen hit his 212 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Oosthuizen's 183 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Oosthuizen had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
