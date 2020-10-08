Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Griffin had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Griffin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Griffin's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 14th green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

Griffin tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 17 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.