Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round in 68th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lee hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Lee to even for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
