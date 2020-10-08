-
Kyle Stanley putts well in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Kyle Stanley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stanley to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Stanley's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stanley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
