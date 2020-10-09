In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ventura finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Kristoffer Ventura got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kristoffer Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Ventura's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ventura got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Ventura's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.