Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 80th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Tway's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 563-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
