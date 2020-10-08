In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 76th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, and Scott Harrington are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Nate Lashley, James Hahn, Patrick Cantlay, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Streelman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Streelman's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.