In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 133rd at 2 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Stadler got a double bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Stadler's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Stadler hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stadler at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Stadler's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Stadler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 3 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Stadler hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.