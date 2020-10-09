-
-
Kevin Na posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Na reaches in two to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kevin Na lands his 201-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and finished the round bogey free. Na finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kevin Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Na hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.