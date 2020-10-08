Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 58th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 469-yard par-4 second, Chappell went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Chappell had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Chappell hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Chappell's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Chappell had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Chappell's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.