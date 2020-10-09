Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 82nd at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.