Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 56th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 under for the round.
