K.J. Choi comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Choi finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, K.J. Choi had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving K.J. Choi to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Choi chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Choi had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Choi's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.
