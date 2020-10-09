-
Justin Suh shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Suh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Suh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Suh had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Suh hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.
