In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green fifth, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Bramlett's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.