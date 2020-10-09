-
John Huh shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, John Huh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 84th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a 273 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Huh chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Huh's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green fifth, Huh suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
