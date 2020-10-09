-
Joel Dahmen shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Dahmen's 91 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Dahmen hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
