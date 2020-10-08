-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann drops 19-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Joaquin Niemann sinks a 19-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
After a 347 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Niemann's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
