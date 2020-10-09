Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 120th at even par; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Walker's tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Walker hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Walker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.