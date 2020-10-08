In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kokrak's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kokrak's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.