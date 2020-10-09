-
Jason Dufner shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Dufner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
