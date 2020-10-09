  • Jason Day shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Day lands his 304-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day drives green to set up birdie at Shriners

