Jason Day shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Highlights
Jason Day drives green to set up birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Day lands his 304-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Day reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Day at 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Day's 80 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Day hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
