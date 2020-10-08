Jamie Lovemark hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lovemark finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Harold Varner III is in 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jamie Lovemark had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lovemark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lovemark hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Lovemark to 5 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lovemark's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to 2 under for the round.