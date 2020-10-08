James Hahn hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 4th at 7 under with Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hahn's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hahn's 81 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hahn had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hahn hit his 240 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 7 under for the round.