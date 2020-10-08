-
J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston sinks birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.T. Poston rolls in a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 32nd at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Rob Oppenheim are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Poston's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.
