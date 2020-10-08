-
-
J.B. Holmes shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, J.B. Holmes hit 3 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 94th at 1 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Holmes's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Holmes's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.