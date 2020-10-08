In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hunter Mahan hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Brian Stuard, Rob Oppenheim, Scott Harrington, James Hahn, and Martin Laird are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Mahan got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Mahan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Mahan had a 310-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 17-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

Mahan hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mahan's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mahan chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Mahan at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Mahan had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mahan to 4 under for the round.