Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round in 96th at 4 over; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Austin Cook is in 2nd at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Swafford at even for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Swafford's tee shot went 298 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 96 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 148 yards to the fringe, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.
