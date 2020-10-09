-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama drains long birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 31-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 14th hole.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
Matsuyama hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
