  • Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Henrik Norlander holes his 196-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Henrik Norlander aces No. 5 at Shriners

