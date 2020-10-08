Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Norlander hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

Norlander hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.