Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Bronson Burgoon, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

Higgs his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 222 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Higgs hit his tee shot 313 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.