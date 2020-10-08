In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Austin Cook are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, English hit his 189 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, English's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 first, English got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved English to even-par for the round.

English got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, English's 177 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 3 under for the round.