Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 2nd at 8 under with Austin Cook; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; and Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Varner III's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Varner III's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 204 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 8 under for the round.