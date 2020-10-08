-
-
Graham DeLaet putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2020
Graham DeLaet hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeLaet finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Bryson DeChambeau and Austin Cook are tied for 1st at 8 under; Emiliano Grillo and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Brian Harman, Harold Varner III, Rob Oppenheim, and Sepp Straka are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Graham DeLaet had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Graham DeLaet to 4 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, DeLaet reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeLaet to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.