Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Francesco Molinari on why he chose to return to the PGA TOUR at Shriners
Prior to the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Francesco Molinari talks about why he chose this week to come back and what his schedule looks like through the end of the year.
In his first round at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 100th at 1 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Scott Harrington, and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Landry, Rob Oppenheim, and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Molinari hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Molinari to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Molinari hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Molinari to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
